Families of Periye murder victims accuse Sreedharan of betraying them

December 17, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KANNUR

The families of slain Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal have alleged that senior advocate and former Congress leader C.K. Sreedharan, who recently switched allegiance to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has cheated them.

Mr. Sreedharan will now appear for the prime accused Peethambaran and other CPI(M) workers accused in the murder case.

Sarath Lal’s father Sathyanarayanan said on Saturday that Mr. Sreedharan betrayed them by behaving like a family member and had access to all the files. His switching over to the side of the accused was disgraceful, he said.

The families said they would ask the Central Bureau of Investigation to investigate his role in the conspiracy and destruction of evidence. “Advocate Sreedharan studied the files from the beginning of the case and had demanded a CBI inquiry. With this objective, the case was handed over to Asif Ali. This now seems to be a pre-planned move and an attempt to sabotage the case,” Mr. Sathyanarayanan said. He said he would approach the Bar Council and court demanding an inquiry into the conspiracy.

Kripesh’s father Krishnan said the lawyer had come to his house several times and had taken many case files. He accused him of betraying them.

Responding to the allegations, Mr. Sreedharan said there was no directive from the CPI(M) to take up the case. He said the relatives of the accused handed over the case to him and he had not yet examined the murder case files.

Mr. Sreedharan took up the case on behalf of nine accused, including former MLA K.V. Kunhiraman, in the double murder case. As per the chargesheet, CPI(M) workers killed Kripesh and Sarath Lal near Periye due to political rivalry on February 17, 2019.

The trial will begin on February 2 in the CBI special court. There are 24 accused in the case.