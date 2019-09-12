Families evacuated following flash floods at Vazhikkadavu

Landslides in some uninhabited areas of Vazhikkadavu caused flash floods in the eastern part of Nilambur on Thursday, sending panic across the region.
More than two dozen families were evacuated and shifted to safer places at Vazhikkadavu when water level rose in the Karakkodan Puzha.
Revenue authorities said that there was nothing to panic. The water level in the Chaliyar river, the main water body that flows through Nilambur to empty itself into the Arabian Sea at Beypore, too rose following the floods in the Vazhikkadavu region.
Local people said that the floods in 2018 and 2019 August had caused so much anguish to them that any landslide would trigger a panic among them now.
Although no casualties were reported, the floodwaters damaged several houses and crops at Vazhikkadavu.
