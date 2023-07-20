Famed ‘Museum of the Moon’ to be part of Global Science Fest Kerala

July 20, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Globally renowned installation artwork ‘Museum of the Moon’ is set to be part of the Global Science Fest Kerala to be held in December.

In order to announce its participation, a special programme will be telecast on KITE Victers channel at 12 noon, 7 p.m., and 10 p.m. on Friday in connection with World Moon Day. The science festival’s outreach programme will get under way with this programme titled ‘Moon and Extraterrestrial Footprints.’

‘The Museum of the Moon’ will be one of the main attractions of the festival to be organised by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology, and Environment, and Amuseum ArtScience, a foundation of artists, scientists, and cultural enthusiasts, at the Life Sciences Park, Thonakkal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The installation artwork with a 23-ft diameter and created using helium balloon by U.K. installation artist Luke Jerram is one of the wonders of the global scientific and art world. Images captured by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter that goes around the moon have been stitched together on this sphere in proper scale to give viewers an idea of the surface of the moon. Created in 2016, the installation has been exhibited in a number of countries around the world.

It is estimated that at least 10 lakh people will reach the month-and-a-half-long Global Science Fest Kerala, based on the topic Life Sciences.

A festival complex that will include a curated science exhibition will be one of the highlights of the festival. Work on a 2.5-lakh sq ft pavilion is under way on the 20-acre campus of the Life Sciences Park. Mega walk-ins, digital interactive platforms, replicas, exhibition of original objects will all be used for the expo.

Night-time sky observation, science congress for students, workshops, lectures, cultural programmes will also be organised in connection with the festival. It will see participation from national institutions, organisations, and museums and international science exhibition agencies.

The festival ultimately aims at setting up a permanent science exhibition venue in the State capital and transforming it into an internationally known science city. At least half the exhibits at the festival will be preserved at the permanent science expo centre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.