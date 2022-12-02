False poaching case: SC/ST panel asks police to register case against forest officials

December 02, 2022 06:25 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - IDUKKI

The State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has directed the police to register a criminal case against the forest officials who slapped a fake poaching case on a tribal youth in Idukki.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commission chairman B.S. Mavoji has directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Peerumade, to register the case and submit a report before the commission within 15 days. Sarun Sajimon, a resident of Valakode, was arrested on September 20 for allegedly trying to sell wild meat. After the arrest, the youth’s family and tribal forums filed a complaint with higher officials.

Later, a probe by the Forest department revealed that the forest officials slapped a false poaching case on the youth. Following the report, former Idukki Wildlife Warden B. Rahul and eight forest officials were suspended.

Youth files plaint

The youth filed a complaint before the SC/ST panel demanding action against the forest officials, following which the commission issued the directive. The panel also asked Idukki Wildlife Warden G. Jayachandran why the department had not withdrawn the case against the youth. The commission directed to the warden to submit a report within 15 days.

A senior Forest department official said that the department had sent a sample of the seized meat for a DNA test in a lab at Thiruvananthapuram to conclude whether it was wild animal meat. “Upon getting the lab report the department will take steps to withdraw the case against the youth,” said the official.

Peerumade Dy.SP J. Kuriakose said the police would register a criminal case against the forest officials based on the directive of the SC/ST panel.