Fallow land in Wayanad to be used for eco-friendly farming

KALPETTA

11 July 2020 20:53 IST

The agriculture department, in association with the the water resources department, is gearing up to launch eco-friendly farming on the vacant land of the Karapuzha irrigation project in the district under the Subiksha Keralam project .

A joint meeting of the senior officials of the two departments, chaired by C.K. Saseendran, MLA, decided to utilise 50 acres of fallow land under the possession of the irrigation project in various locations for cultivating rice and cool season vegetables.

Close to 30 acres of land would be used for “Iruppoo” ( two harvests a year) cultivation of rice and the remaining land would be used for cool season vegetables under the “Subiksha Keralam” project of the agriculture department by following organic farming methods.

The project would be executed through farmer self-help groups or farmers’ collectives in the area. Hundreds of acres of land on both the sides of irrigation canals have been kept fallow for the past many decades. The meet also discussed the possibility of cultivating fodder on the land with the support of the Dairy Development Department.