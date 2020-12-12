Fall in poll percentage in Palakkad municipality confuses parties

The final figures of polling for the three-tier local body body elections held on Thursday in Palakkad district stood at 78.14%. As many as 18.27 lakh out of the 23.37 lakh voters in the district polled their votes to elect their representatives to seven municipalities, 88 grama panchayats, 13 block panchayats, and the district panchayat.
Panchayats witnessed heavier polling than municipalities. When 78.8% of the voters reached the polling stations in the panchayats, 73.5% polled their votes in the municipalities.
Panchayats under the Chittur block recorded the heaviest polling (82.2%) when panchayats in the Malampuzha block saw the lowest (75.3%).
The Chittur Thathamangalam municipality recorded the highest polling (81.5%) and the Palakkad municipality saw the lowest (67.2%).
A fall in the percentage of votes in the Palakkad municipality has confused the main fronts contesting there. The Palakkad municipality had recorded 73.73% polling in the 2015 elections.
The United Democratic Front and the Left Democratic Front are out to push the ruling BJP out of power in Palakkad, when the BJP has used all its resources to come back to power stronger than before. Palakkad was the only municipality under the BJP rule in the State.
