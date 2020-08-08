Fall in new cases in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

08 August 2020 23:41 IST

Even as the number of local contact cases continued to rise in the district, new COVID-19 cases recorded a sharp decline on Saturday with just 15 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new cases, 12 persons contracted the virus through local contact while three persons came from abroad. At the same time, 59 persons who recovered from the disease were discharged from the various treatment centres.

Those confirmed of the virus infection through local contact also included two priests and six persons linked to the Ettumanur cluster. The district presently has 406 active cases while 9,590 persons remain under observation.

