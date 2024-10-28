ADVERTISEMENT

Fall in natural rubber prices: Rubber Board convenes meeting of major consumers

Published - October 28, 2024 08:12 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

In view of a rapid decline in the domestic prices of Natural Rubber (NR), which has been attributed to tyre companies abstaining from the market, the Rubber Board on Monday convened a meeting of the major tyre manufacturers to address the issue.

Addressing the meeting, Rubber Board executive director M. Vasanthagesan has urged companies to be active and in continuous procurement from the domestic rubber market. He also highlighted the shortage of material experienced in early 2024, which was caused by low prices during the peak production period due to extensive imports in the previous year.

`` This led to a decrease in price resulting in consequential reluctance of the growing community to engage in continuous tapping and the shift in focus from production of sheet grades to latex. Any further fall in NR price would bring a similar situation in the coming year also and the consequences could be irreversible,” he said.

In light of this, he advocated the companies to regularly engage in the market irrespective of the large-scale imports or the situation in the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) market which is often volatile.

He also pointed out the need to bring untapped plantations to tapping was to ensure the rubber availability in a consistent manner. Thrust for production of quality sheets was emphasised for the betterment of the growing community as well as the industry.

Mr.Vasanthagesan also added that the large-scale import of compounded rubber is a matter of concern and the Board is monitoring the market situation closely and giving suitable policy inputs to the Union Government for stabilizing the natural rubber market.

