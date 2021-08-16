Fall in cases as test dips over weekend

Thiruvananthapuram

A serious dip in the number of COVID-19 tests over the weekend reflected in the State’s caseload on Monday. The State logged 12,294 cases when 87,578 samples were tested over the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate registered on the day was 14.03%

ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State dipped from 2,100 on Sunday to 2,088 on Monday, while the number of those patients requiring ventilator support also dipped from 829 to 799.

The State’s active case pool Monday dipped to 1,72,239, with 18,542 recovering.

The cumulative case fatality now stands at 18,743 with the State adding 142 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the toll on Monday

The number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 2,075. Total hospitalisations of those with moderate or severe infection has more or less stabilised, at 27,881 despite the increase in active cases.

The cumulative case burden now stands at 37,02,417 cases.

Among the districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 1,693 cases, followed by Kozhikode 1,522,Thrissur 1,394, Ernakulam 1,353, Palakkad 1,344, Kannur 873, Alappuzha 748, Kollam 743, Kottayam 647, Thiruvananthapuram 600, Pathanamthitta 545, Kasaragod 317, Idukki 313 and Wayanad 202.