Fake will, land grab enquiry against Congress leaders in Kerala

The Congress leadership in Kerala found itself in a spot on Wednesday. The State police have opened a preliminary criminal enquiry against a cluster of party leaders, notably Kozhikode District Congress Committee president T. Siddique, in connection with an alleged land grab in Thamarassery.

The charge against them is they had conspired to create a fake will to appropriate nearly an acre of prime land illegally.

The alleged fraud had occurred in 2015 when the Congress was in power.

Trumped-up charges

Mr. Siddique described the charges as trumped-up and instigated, perhaps by persons close to his estranged wife. Those inimical to him in the Congress also appeared to have played a part, he said.

The Congress has not officially reacted to the development. However, at least a few leaders viewed the move against Mr. Siddique as a riposte to the charges raised by the Opposition against Education Minister K.T. Jaleel.

N.V. Abdul Khader, Dy.SP, Thamarassery, told The Hindu that the property dispute harked back to 2011. The police had registered a case then.

The police have opened a new line of investigation based on a complaint forwarded by the Chief Minister’s Office recently.

The crux of the allegation is that the Congress leaders had altered the will of retired magistrate Lincoln Abraham to usurp the prime land he had willed in the name of his father’s trust. The judicial officer was allegedly in a vegetative state when his testament was altered.

The police said they would record the statement of Abraham’s helper Devasya who had come on record stating that he had helped the suspects put the thumb impression of the ailing magistrate on the will they had allegedly redrafted to their profit.

Investigators are also probing whether the court had validated the altered will. The enquiry has also drawn into its orbit certain officials at the Sub Registrar Office, Thamarassery.

Earlier, A. H. Hafeez, Kerala Karshaka Union leader, had moved the CM’s office seeking a police investigation into the alleged land grab.

Kozhikode DCC general secretary Habib Thampi and KPCC secretary Abdul Rahim are among the other respondents in the case.