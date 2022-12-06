Fake poaching case: case registered against forest officials

December 06, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Upputhara police on Monday registered a criminal case against former Idukki Wildlife warden B. Rahul and 12 Forest department officials who slapped a fake poaching case on a tribal youth in Idukki.

According to officials, the case was registered as per the direction of the State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Based on the complaint by the tribal youth, commission chairman B.S. Mavoji had directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Peerumade, to register a criminal case against the officials.

Based on the direction, the Upputhara police on Monday registered a case against 13 Forest officials. The police slapped Indian Penal Code sections 341, 323, 294 (b), 506, 330, 201, 34, and various sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said Peerumade DySP J. Kuriakose.

According to the police, the case was registered against Mr. Rahul, Forester Anil Kumar, beat forest officers Lenin, Jimmy, Shibin Das, Mahesh and Shijiraj, and forest watchers Mohanan, Jayakumar, Santhosh, Gopalakrishnan and Leelamani.

Mr. Kuriakose said that the case was registered against the Forest officials whose name was included in the complaint by the tribal youth.

Sarun Sajimon, 24, a resident of Valakode, near Upputhara, in Idukki was arrested on September 20 for allegedly trying to sell wild meat. After the arrest, the family filed a complaint before higher officials and conducted a hunger protest demanding to withdraw the false poaching case.

A high-level probe by the Forest department revealed that the officials had slapped a false poaching case on the tribal youth.