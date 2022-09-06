Kerala

Fake pan masala racket busted

In a major haul, excise sleuths busted a fake pan masala racket that operated from a rented house near Vadavathoor and seized tobacco stocks worth ₹20 lakh. Acting on a tip-off, the excise team raided the house and arrested a 30-year-old youth, identified as Sarun of Vijayapuram. Officials said the accused manufactured duplicate pan masala sachets of various companies and sold them in different parts of the country. A detailed probe is on.


