Fake notes: Four more Tamil Nadu residents held

The Nedumkandam police on Wednesday arrested four more Tamil Nadu residents in connection with the seizure of counterfeit notes of ₹500 in denomination from a house at Balagram rented by two Tamil Nadu residents who were earlier arrested. The police also seized ₹1 lakh in fake notes and the machine used for printing the notes.
With this those arrested in the case related to the seizure of counterfeit notes from Balagram has risen to six.
Those arrested on Wednesday are Karur Vengamedu resident Asaithampi, 33, Vangapalayam Pillayar Theruvu resident Dinesh Kunmaran, 24, and distribution agents Mallinkarkovil Parthipan, 29 and Thevaram Kizhakketheruvil Manmadhan 29. The police said that the fake notes were printed at the house of Asaithampi. They had already printed counterfeit notes worth ₹1.5 lakh in a period of one month.
