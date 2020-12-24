Fake note racket busted in Varkala

Three persons held with alleged possession of counterfeit notes of over ₹7.75 lakh

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police have busted a fake currency racket based in the tourist destination of Varkala and other areas that border Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. Three persons were arrested from separate locations with alleged possession of counterfeit notes of over ₹7.75 lakh.

The Varkala police identified the accused as Ashiq Hussain alias Ashiq Thonakkal, 35, of Pattathil in Melthonnakkal, Muhammed Haneefa alias Mammu, 23, of Ramanthali in Varkala, and Achu Sreekumar, 20, of Villikadavu in Ayiroor. Having been apprehended a day ago, they were remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday.

The police got a whiff on the unfolding racket after being alerted by a few migrant traders based in areas frequented by tourists in Varkala. Suspecting the circulation of fake notes of ₹2,000 in the region during the last week or so, they feared the damage it could cause on their businesses.

Based on a tip-off, the police apprehended Muhammed Haneefa and Achu from a resort on the Varkala cliff. They were caught with alleged possession of some counterfeit ₹2,000 notes. Upon interrogation, the duo revealed the whereabouts of the Ashiq Hussain, who allegedly masterminded the operation. He was subsequently caught from a rented house in Melevila in Kattayikkonam.

Along with counterfeit notes of ₹2,000, ₹500 and ₹200 that amounted to ₹7.75 lakh, the police confiscated a printer, paper bundles, and holograms for watermarking that were allegedly used to manufacture the fake notes.

According to Varkala Inspector station house officer (SHO) G. Gopakumar, the gang used to trade fake notes of ₹1 lakh in return for ₹40,000. Ashiq, a habitual offender, used to pass off as a philanthropist and would circulate such notes. He has several cases including those pertaining to murder attempts that are pending against him in Mangalapuram and Attingal police stations.