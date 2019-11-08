Fake IPS officer arrested

A man who posed as an IPS officer from Kashmir was arrested from the Thathamangalam bus stand, near Chittoor, on Wednesday night.

Vipin Karthik, 29, of Thiruvangad, Thalassery, and his mother Shyamala, 58, duped money and jewellery worth crores from banks and people using fake documents.

The police, two weeks ago, had arrested Shyamala, who claimed to be an Information Officer, from Bilathikkulam, Kozhikode. But Vipin managed to escape from the police net that time.

Vipin, who claimed he was a Superintendent of Police at Kupwara, Kashmir, secured loans from banks using forged documents.

He produced a seal, signature, and salary certificate of the Superintendent of Police at Kupwara for taking loans for buying cars. He even visited many police stations claiming as an IPS officer.

According to the police, he siphoned off money from six banks to buy 11 luxury cars. The police started investigation on a complaint from the manager of Indian Overseas Bank, Guruvayur, after he failed to repay a loan of ₹30 lakh that he secured to buy two cars.

He had also taken 97 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹25 lakh from a woman.

Many cases

From the diary found from their house, the police got information that Vipin had committed similar fraud at Nadapuam, Thalassery, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kalamassery, Ernakulam, Koyilandy, and Vadakara.

There are cases against him at various police stations. Claiming as an IPS officer, he even used to cheat girls and took money and ornaments, offering to marry them, the police said.

Vipin’s mother Shyamala, who was an attender at the Local Fund Audit Office, Thalassery, was removed from service for using a fake salary certificate in the name of an officer.

Vipin and Shyamala were staying in a flat at Mammiyur, near Guruvayur, for the past two years. They left Mammiyur after people grew suspicious about their dealings.

After escaping two weeks ago from the rented house at Bilathikkulam in Kozhikode, since his mother was arrested, Vipin has been literally staying on various passenger trains in Tamil Nadu, according to the police.

He bought a new phone and SIM card and called many friends demanding money. He asked ₹25,000 from one of his friends for going to Guwahati, and Thrissur Range IG G. Suendran was informed.

With the help of the cyber cell, a police team led by Thissur City Police Commissioner Yathish Chandra arrested him from Chittoor. The Chittoor police handed over Vipin to the Guruvayur temple police on Thursday.