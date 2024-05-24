Fake GST billing racket: One arrested

The State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) department has arrested one person in connection with tax evasion running into crores of rupees detected in the metal scrap trade in the State.

The accused, identified as Sandeep Sathi Sudha, was booked under the relevant provisions of the GST Act, the department said in a statement.

In statewide raids christened ‘Operation palm tree’ which began on Thursday morning, the intelligence and enforcement wings of the department has exposed a racket in the sector where fake GST invoices were being created to illegally claim input tax credit.

A preliminary assessment had pegged the fraudulent transactions at ₹1,170 crore, causing tax loss of ₹209 crore.