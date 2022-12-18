Fake currency racket busted, five held

December 18, 2022 10:56 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The police on Sunday arrested three more persons in connection with the seizure of fake Indian currency notes from Charumoodu near Mavelikara last week.

The arrested were identified as Shamnad alias Shyam Attingal (40) of Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram, Shyam (29) of Valakom in Kollam, Ranjith (49) of Chunakkara in Alappuzha. The police earlier arrested Cleetus (45) of East Kallada in Kollam and Lekha (48) of Thamarakulam in Alappuzha in the case.

The Nooranad police busted the fake currency racket after Lekha gave a counterfeit currency note of ₹500 denomination at a supermarket on December 14. The supermarket staff got suspicious of her and contacted the police. The police recovered more fake notes of the same denomination from her purse and house. Lekha told the police that she got the notes from Cleetus, a former grama panchayat president of East Kallada. She was introduced to Cleetus by Ranjith.

The police said that Cleetus and Ranjith had sourced fake notes from Shamnad.

“Shamnad, an actor, was arrested from Sasthamcotta with fake notes of ₹2,000, ₹500 and ₹200 denominations amounting to ₹4 lakhs. He printed the notes at a house at Karakkamandapam near Nemom. We raided the house and seized a laptop, printer, scanner, laminators, knife, paper pieces used to print fake currency notes among other materials,” said Sreejith P., Circle Inspector, Nooranad.

The police said that Shamnad printed the notes with the technical support of the second accused Shyam.

“Shamnad used to print up to ₹1 lakh worth of counterfeit notes every day. He paid Shyam anywhere between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 daily for providing technical assistance. Shamnad would get ₹20,000 by distributing fake notes worth ₹ 1 lakh,” Mr. Sreejith said.

The police said that they had seized fake currency notes amounting to ₹4.5 lakh from the accused. The notes have been sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram to check for high-quality counterfeit currency.