Fake certificate case: Former SFI leader Nikhil Thomas taken into police custody

Nikhil Thomas, who was expelled by the SFI was recently booked by the Kayamkulam police for cheating and forgery after he secured M. Com admission at Milad E-Sherif Memorial College, Kayamkulam by submitting a fake degree certificate.

June 24, 2023 08:59 am | Updated 08:59 am IST - ALAPPUZHA:

The Hindu Bureau
Activists of Kerala Students Union during a protest demanding the arrest of former Students Federation of India leader Nikhil Thomas in the fake degree certificate case in Alappuzha.

Activists of Kerala Students Union during a protest demanding the arrest of former Students Federation of India leader Nikhil Thomas in the fake degree certificate case in Alappuzha. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader Nikhil Thomas, who is accused of forging his degree certificate, was taken into custody by the police from Kottayam in the early hours of Saturday. Thomas, who was absconding for the past five days, was later brought to Kayamkulam police station.

He was recently booked by the Kayamkulam police for cheating and forgery after he secured M. Com admission at Milad E-Sherif Memorial (MSM) College, Kayamkulam by submitting a fake degree certificate. Thomas studied BCom at MSM College during 2017-20. However, he did not clear the exam. Later, he joined the MCom course (2021-23 batch) at the same college in January 2022 with a 2017-20 BCom certificate from Kalinga University, Raipur.

The controversy has put both the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] and SFI in a tight spot after the allegation that Thomas was admitted to the college based on the recommendation of a CPI (M) leader. The SFI, which initially came out in support of Thomas soon distanced itself from the controversy after officials of Kalinga University asserted Thomas had not studied there.

He was held as the Opposition United Democratic Front was planning to intensify protests demanding his arrest.

Following the controversy, MSM College suspended Thomas pending an inquiry on June 19. Two days later, Kerala University cancelled his MCom registration and eligibility certificate issued to him.

Thomas was SFI Kayamkulam area secretary and CPI (M) Kayamkulam Market branch member. He was expelled from both organisations following the allegations.

