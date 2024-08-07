Fake bomb threat by passenger at Kochi airport delays flight to Thailand

A bomb threat on the Thai Lion Air flight SL211 put the Cochin international airport security authorities on high alert and a security check was carried out after the passengers were deplaned on Wednesday (August 7, 2024).

According to Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) authorities, the passenger issued a threat to airline security staff during the secondary ladder point check at gate number 19.

In response to the bomb threat, the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) convened at 2 a.m. at Terminal 3 and declared the threat as non-specific. However, the committee directed that an SLPC and aircraft check be conducted after deplaning the passengers. The flight departed at 4.30 a. m.

The passenger, Prasanth, was handed over to the police for further proceedings, the CIAL communication added.

