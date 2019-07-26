Fake bills for ₹1 crore pushed into circulation

The State police said the fake Indian currency racket busted on Friday had injected nearly a crore of rupees into circulation. They said the forged notes could still be in operation.

The bust by the Attingal police had led to the seizure of fake currency valued at ₹20 lakh and the arrest of the forger and several of his agents in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. Investigators said Unnikrishnan, alias Rasheed, headed the distribution end in South Kerala. He hailed originally from Mangalapuram in Thiruvananthapuram and had shifted base to Kozhikode in 2017. He settled under a false name and married a local woman. The police said a metadata analysis of Unnikrishnan's cell phone records showed that he regularly visited Thiruvananthapuram.

They said the visits were to trade the fake notes fabricated by the forger, Shameer, for genuine currency. He charged ₹1 lakh for a wad of counterfeit bills valued at ₹3 lakh.

Investigators said Unnikrishnan appeared to have networked with several persons, including traders, in the capital. They were attempting to unravel his business contacts. Officials said his clients could range from traders running cash and carry businesses and also risk-taking speculators. The police said Shameer had forged most of the notes at his DTP centre in Mukkom in Kozhikode. He had used a set of the latest scanners, colour printers and a unique paper of almost banknote thickness for the crime.