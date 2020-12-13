Fake bills: action against officials

Irregularities related to construction of two roads in Kollam

Public Works Minister G.Sudhakaran has initiated procedures to take prompt action after receiving a report of the Finance Inspection Wing on the financial irregularities related to the construction of two roads in the district, said a note issued by the office of the Minister.

As per the report, the contract documents were tampered and though the bill was cleared the construction of Anchalumoodu-Kureepuzha stretech wasn’t carried out. It says that documents were fabricated causing loss to the State exchequer and recommends action against five officials.

Rubbishing reports that no action was taken against the officials and the Department had buried the report, the note says, “The report was addressed to special private secretary V.S.Harindranath who was on leave after testing positive for COVID-19. He rejoined only three day back and since elections are going on, the permission of the Election Commission is required for taking action. After elections the government can go ahead with disciplinary action and the Minister has asked to submit a foolproof report.”

It also points out that PWD has so far taken action against 540 engineers and other officials including two chief engineers and one superintending engineer.