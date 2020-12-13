Fake bills: action against officials

Public Works Minister G.Sudhakaran has initiated procedures to take prompt action after receiving a report of the Finance Inspection Wing on the financial irregularities related to the construction of two roads in the district, said a note issued by the office of the Minister.
As per the report, the contract documents were tampered and though the bill was cleared the construction of Anchalumoodu-Kureepuzha stretech wasn’t carried out. It says that documents were fabricated causing loss to the State exchequer and recommends action against five officials.
Rubbishing reports that no action was taken against the officials and the Department had buried the report, the note says, “The report was addressed to special private secretary V.S.Harindranath who was on leave after testing positive for COVID-19. He rejoined only three day back and since elections are going on, the permission of the Election Commission is required for taking action. After elections the government can go ahead with disciplinary action and the Minister has asked to submit a foolproof report.”
It also points out that PWD has so far taken action against 540 engineers and other officials including two chief engineers and one superintending engineer.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath