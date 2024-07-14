Faizy seeks completion of Karipur runway work in four months

Haj Committee Chairman C. Mohammed Faizy met Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian on (July 14) Sunday and demanded that the runway expansion work at Calicut International Airport, Karipur, be completed within four months.

Mr. Faizy told the Minister that 60% of the Haj pilgrims from Kerala were depending on the Karipur airport. Wide body aircraft are not currently being operated from Karipur as the runway has to be expanded.

Mr. Faizy said that because of the restrictions on large flights, only a few operators were coming forward to take part in Haj tender proceedings. Therefore, the high flight charge from Karipur was more than that from other destinations like Kochi and Kannur. He said that for more airlines to take part in the Haj operations tender procedure, the Karipur airport has to have better facilities, including a longer runway end safety area.

The Haj Committee Chairman said that passports of Haj applicants were being taken to Mumbai for verification until now. He demanded that visa stamping and other procedures be made online, so that the process of taking the passports physically to Mumbai for verification could be avoided.

Mr. Faizy demanded that apart from the existing 40-day Haj package, a 20-day Haj package too be permitted for the benefit of employees and those who do not have many days leave, and those who have health issues.

A meeting of the Central Haj Committee, in which Mr. Faizy is a member, will be held in Delhi next week under the chairmanship of Mr. Kurian.