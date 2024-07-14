GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Faizy seeks completion of Karipur runway work in four months

Published - July 14, 2024 11:52 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Haj Committee Chairman C. Mohammed Faizy met Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian on (July 14) Sunday and demanded that the runway expansion work at Calicut International Airport, Karipur, be completed within four months.

Mr. Faizy told the Minister that 60% of the Haj pilgrims from Kerala were depending on the Karipur airport. Wide body aircraft are not currently being operated from Karipur as the runway has to be expanded.

Mr. Faizy said that because of the restrictions on large flights, only a few operators were coming forward to take part in Haj tender proceedings. Therefore, the high flight charge from Karipur was more than that from other destinations like Kochi and Kannur. He said that for more airlines to take part in the Haj operations tender procedure, the Karipur airport has to have better facilities, including a longer runway end safety area.

The Haj Committee Chairman said that passports of Haj applicants were being taken to Mumbai for verification until now. He demanded that visa stamping and other procedures be made online, so that the process of taking the passports physically to Mumbai for verification could be avoided.

Mr. Faizy demanded that apart from the existing 40-day Haj package, a 20-day Haj package too be permitted for the benefit of employees and those who do not have many days leave, and those who have health issues.

A meeting of the Central Haj Committee, in which Mr. Faizy is a member, will be held in Delhi next week under the chairmanship of Mr. Kurian.

Related Topics

Malappuram / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.