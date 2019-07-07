Faithful to meet today, oppose Alencherry

A section of the faithful of the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly will meet at the Renewal Centre, Kaloor, in the afternoon on Sunday to pass a resolution against the leadership of Cardinal Alencherry, Major Archbishop.

A spokesman for Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT) said that it was taking the lead in organising the meeting while members of other entities like the Pastoral Council and KCYM were participating in the meeting. The spokesman claimed that two representatives from each parish in the Archdiocese would attend the meeting, which was specifically being convened to express lack of faith in the spiritual leadership of the Archdiocese.

The meeting on Sunday will be in addition to the resolution drawn up by around 250 priests opposed to Cardinal Alencherry, which is expected to be passed by parish councils on Sunday, said the AMT spokesman.