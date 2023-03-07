Faith and a solidarity of women

March 07, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Tens and thousands of women stoked the fires in their makeshift hearths, sweat beading on their foreheads and eyes smarting from the smoke as they prepared the ritual offering to the presiding deity of the Attukal Bhagavathy temple on Tuesday, but the hardship went ignored for the most part, excitement at being able to return to offer Pongala after a COVID-induced gap of two years overcoming any tiredness they felt.

Vilasini C.P. from Kadampuzha in Malappuram district and five others reached the temple precincts and put up makeshift hearths around Monday noon itself. But there were many women who slept near the hearths for at least a couple of nights fearing they may be deprived of their wish of offering Pongala in proximity to the temple, especially after the low-key Pongala the last two years, she says. Vilasini, her daughter-in-law and her mother, are all ardent ‘devi’ devotees, living very near the Kadampuzha temple. “We offered prayers to the deity there, before starting for Attukal.”

Reshma Suresh who hails from Kochi but lives with her husband at Kaimanam said she was so excited she hardly slept a wink the night before. Though faith was an important aspect, the fact that women who constantly found their mobility constrained could on Pongala day move around freely and enjoy themselves in the process, even if it were late at night, was a huge plus in the festival’s favour, says Reshma.

Janie Jones from London, U.K., who is staying at Kovalam, heard from her friends about the Pongala and decided to experience it. “It is incredible that there is a religious gathering on such a scale. It is great that women can come to the same place at once.”

Ms. Jones who terms herself spiritual but not religious and likes the goddess Kali said she planned to read up more about the festival here after finishing a book on Hinduism that she is currently reading. “It is fascinating because Hinduism in general is a way of life and that’s what one appreciate about it.”

Her countryman Mathew Allen from the U.K., a teacher who also works in the media, too had come to watch the Pongala with his yoga teacher, Pradeep S.P., a Keralite.

Mathew is a frequent visitor to Kovalam where his mother lives, but it was his first experience of the Pongala, which he had read about and heard from his mother and his friends. His first impression of the festival was that it was very calm and tranquil. Festivals in other parts of the country often got more chaotic, he felt, unlike here. “Perhaps it is the feminine element in this festival,” he said.

Chief Postmaster General Manju Prasanna has been a regular at the Pongala for nearly two decades, except three years of the pandemic. “It is lovely to be back, all thanks to the deity’s blessings. It is faith that calls us here,” said Ms. Prasanna as she cooked ‘payar’ payasam and rice as offering,

Latha Nair, English professor at Amrita University, said she tried to come to the Pongala festival as much as possible. “It is a solidarity of women that energises all of us. One can see women move freely, taking a break from their daily chores. That itself is an agential action. Some energy touches women, bringing them back.