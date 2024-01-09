ADVERTISEMENT

Failure to submit quarterly progress reports: K-RERA issues show-cause notices to 101 real estate projects

January 09, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THIRUVNANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) has issued show cause notices to 101 real estate projects where the builders have failed to upload the quarterly progress reports.

The last date for submitting the reports online was January 7. In all, 547 projects had to upload the details, but 101 had failed to meet the deadline, K-RERA said in a statement.

The quarterly progress reports are a mechanism to ensure transparency in the development of real estate projects.

Potential buyers also have the right to access the quarterly progress reports via the K-RERA website, the authority said.

