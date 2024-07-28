Failure to implement online transfers: Kerala Administrative Tribunal slaps stay on transfers in Cooperation department

The Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) has slapped a stay on a July 25 order issued by the Cooperation department transferring 54 Assistant Registrars/Assistant Directors.

The KAT directed the State government and the Registrar of Cooperative Societies “not to give effect” to the transfer order for one month. The KAT found the transfer order to be in violation of its October 2023 direction to the department, which required the latter to introduce online transfers without delay.

Online system

Transfers in the Cooperation department have courted controversy on account of the department’s failure to introduce the online mechanism for it. In 2017, the State government had expressly directed all departments to carry out transfers of government employees exclusively though an online system after creating an online staff database.

The KAT stay came on a petition filed by one of the 54 Assistant Registrars/Assistant Directors who faced transfers under the July 25 order of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

In March this year, the KAT had directed the Cooperation department to make “all earnest efforts” to complete the general transfers for 2024 before April 30 through an online system as required under the 2017 government order. The department had then sought a three-month extension of the deadline, till July-end.

Meanwhile, the office of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, in a July 27 order, said the department has prepared a draft list of employees who have completed three years in a station as on March 31, 2024, in connection with implementing the 2024 general transfers through online format. The Registrar has directed employees to examine the draft and report grievances, if any.