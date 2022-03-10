Failure to implement Chengara package raises concerns: Kerala HC

March 10, 2022 19:38 IST

‘It is State’s sovereign obligation to honour pact signed with families’

The Kerala High Court on Thursday observed that the State government’s failure to honour its commitment to provide land to the landless Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families at Chengara in Pathanamthitta was creating concerns when the government was planning to implement major projects which would create additional burden on land in the State.

When writ petitions filed by the Adivasi Dalit Munnetta Samiti and others seeking a directive to the State government to distribute land to the landless tribes came up for hearing, Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that it was the sovereign obligation of the State to honour the commitment made in the agreement signed between the families and the government. The court said that the issue had arisen out of an agitation that had its own sordid consequences. In fact, citizens and the administration would not like such events to happen again.

Social justice

The court also noted that the underlying concept of social justice was involved in the case. Hence it was the sovereign obligation of the State to honour the commitment made earlier and any excuse would not be of any use as the petitioners had been awaiting justice for several years.

The court added that the government stand that land was not readily available for distribution was causing concern, because once the government gave an assurance by way of an agreement, it was meant to be complied with and honoured as otherwise the very basis of sovereign sanctity would get eroded.

The State government informed the court that scarcity of land was creating impediments in assigning land to the landless families. In order to identify more land to sort out the issue, the government departments and allied institutions that hold government land would do a scrutiny as per the new government policy on management of government land. The new policy was yet to be finally approved.

In a statement, the government also submitted that earnest efforts were being taken to sort out the issues relating to the implementation of the Changara package. As the availability of assignable ‘poramboke’ land was scarce, a policy decision at the government level was needed to make available land from the lease-expired government land. Once a decision to allot land was taken, the government required only six months’ time for the assignment of the land.