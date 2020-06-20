Fahadh’s new film faces early hurdles

A decision by actor Fahadh Faasil and editor-director Mahesh Narayanan to start the shooting of their new movie See You Soon created a buzz in the film circles on Saturday.
The Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) opposed the move stating that there was a prior understanding among producers not to start shooting of new films as the release of 66 films was pending following the COVID-19 outbreak. These included Malik starring Fahadh and helmed by Mahesh.
To use mobile devices
Fahadh, who is producing See You Soon, sent an e-mail to the association saying that he had no plans for a theatre release of the movie to be shot using mobile devices. The shooting will be done in a controlled environment with limited crew and complying with the safety protocols prescribed by authorities, said the letter.
Mahesh termed it a creative experiment at a time when the film industry across the globe was struggling to overcome the impact of the crisis triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak. “We cannot even call it a full-length feature film. It’s only a random exercise, where we are experimenting with a new format,” he said.
The makers of the project pointed out that such new efforts will give a push to young talents and encourage out-of-the-box thinking in filmmaking.
B. Rakesh, treasurer of the KFPA, said the decision not to start the shooting of new movies was taken in the interests of the entire film industry. “The cinemas have not yet opened. We are worried about the fate of the pending films and adding to that list by shooting new movies is not practical,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath