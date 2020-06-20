Fahadh Faasil’s new film 'See You Soon' faces early hurdles

A decision by actor Fahadh Faasil and editor-director Mahesh Narayanan to start the shooting of their new movie See You Soon created a buzz in the film circles on Saturday.

The Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) opposed the move stating that there was a prior understanding among producers not to start shooting of new films as the release of 66 films was pending following the COVID-19 outbreak. These included Malik starring Fahadh and helmed by Mahesh.

To use mobile devices

Fahadh, who is producing See You Soon, sent an e-mail to the association saying that he had no plans for a theatre release of the movie to be shot using mobile devices. The shooting will be done in a controlled environment with limited crew and complying with the safety protocols prescribed by authorities, said the letter.

Mahesh termed it a creative experiment at a time when the film industry across the globe was struggling to overcome the impact of the crisis triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak. “We cannot even call it a full-length feature film. It’s only a random exercise, where we are experimenting with a new format,” he said.

The makers of the project pointed out that such new efforts will give a push to young talents and encourage out-of-the-box thinking in filmmaking.

B. Rakesh, treasurer of the KFPA, said the decision not to start the shooting of new movies was taken in the interests of the entire film industry. “The cinemas have not yet opened. We are worried about the fate of the pending films and adding to that list by shooting new movies is not practical,” he said.