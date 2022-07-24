Faculty shortage takes a toll on research in Kerala University

July 24, 2022 20:06 IST

The University of Kerala, which has been basking in the limelight of its NAAC A++ re-accreditation, has been unable to unlock its research potential owing to staff shortage.

The deficiency was among those flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG) in its performance audit that covered the period 2016-21. Litigations and changes in appointment norms have delayed appointments to over 50 teaching posts in the university.

During its scrutiny corresponding to the particular period, the audit observed the posts of Professors had not been sanctioned for nine teaching departments. Moreover, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts had not been sanctioned for seven and two departments respectively.

In 2021, the university reported to have 70 contract lecturers in its 43 departments and the School of Distance Education. Only 210 of the 298 sanctioned posts were filled by teachers on a permanent basis.

The shortage has adversely impacted research output with several research scholars unable to identify guides. The prevailing University Grants Commission (UGC) norms stipulated limits in the numbers of scholars who could be guided by Professors, Associate Professors, and Assistant Professors.

According to official sources, the university could fill 56 posts during the last two years. The institution is set to notify another 53 posts including 19 Professor posts that could not be filled in previous appointment processes owing to the paucity of candidates with the required qualifications.

A senior official said the legal battles over the university’s decision to treat all departments as a single unit to identify reserved posts had delayed appointments. Furthermore, the template of the appointment process had to be modified in accordance with the regulations laid by the UGC for teachers’ appointments in 2018.

In addition, repeated requests made by the university for new posts have been rejected by the government that has cited financial difficulties.

The lacunae had dashed the university’s hopes of becoming an ‘Institution of Eminence’ three years ago. While Kerala University had applied to the UGC for the status that would have enabled the institution to receive a grant of up to ₹1000 crore, the request was turned down on account of the faculty shortage.