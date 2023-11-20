ADVERTISEMENT

Faculty of Government Medical Colleges on agitation against govt. neglect

November 20, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Resolution of pay revision anomalies, improving staff pattern in medical colleges are among the main standing demands of KGMCTA that are yet to be fulfilled by the State government

The Hindu Bureau

The faculty in Government Medical Colleges across the State are taking to the path of agitation to protest against the government’s neglect of their long standing demands on resolution of pay revision anomalies, improving the staff pattern in medical colleges and maintaining medical colleges as academic institutions by not posting the faculty on extraneous tasks like VIP duty.

Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) said in a statement here that the faculty will march to the office of the Director of Medical Education in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, while in other districts, marches will be held to the offices of the Principals of the medical colleges.

KGMCTA’s main demands are the resolution of pay revision anomalies, including the slashing of salary at the entry cadre and creation of adequate number of teaching faculty and non-teaching staff in all Government Medical Colleges, so that the faculty are not redeployed at the will and wish of authorities to make up for the shortage of staff in new medical colleges.

KGMCTA pointed out that though the government had issued orders creating 527 posts in medical colleges in 2021, it was later slashed to 291. Even these 291 posts were not sanctioned later. The government should implement the original order sanctioning all posts so that the hospitals have the staff strength stipulated by the National Medical Commission, it said.

Though pay revision for medical college faculty were due in 2016, the government implemented it only in September 2020. KGMCTA demanded the government to issue an order on the pay revision arrears due to the faculty and that this be disbursed without delay.

KGMCTA also demanded that the staff pattern in medical colleges be improved and that more nursing staff be deployed for better patient care. It said that the functioning of medical colleges as hospitals and academic institutions were being disrupted by the government by assigning doctors on extraneous tasks like VIP duties.

