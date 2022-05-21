Faculty interview at National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC)Kozhikode May 21, 2022 18:20 IST
Interview for regular appointment to various faculty positions in general and special recruitments categories at the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) for the candidates who have already applied in 2021 will commence from May 30. For department-wise schedule and more updates, applicants can visit the institute website (http://www.nitc.ac.in), a press release said here on Saturday.
Related Topics
Read more...