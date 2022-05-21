Faculty interview at National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC)
Interview for regular appointment to various faculty positions in general and special recruitments categories at the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) for the candidates who have already applied in 2021 will commence from May 30. For department-wise schedule and more updates, applicants can visit the institute website (http://www.nitc.ac.in), a press release said here on Saturday.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.