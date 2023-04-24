ADVERTISEMENT

Faculty development programme gets under way

April 24, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice-Chancellor and joint director of the Directorate of Technical Education Rajasree M.S. inaugurated a five-day faculty development programme at the M.S. Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering, Pappanamcode, on Monday.

The programme was organised for teachers of engineering colleges affiliated to the university. College principal Sheeja M.K. presided over the function. The classes are being led by industry experts and academics.

