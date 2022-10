ADVERTISEMENT

The Factories and Boilers department on Friday launched its activities as part of the ‘No to drugs’ anti-drug campaign launched by the State government.

Labour Secretary Mini Antony inaugurated the campaign and released the poster. Factories and Boilers department director P. Pramod, officials of the Cochin Shipyard, and others were present at the function. The department will carry out various anti-drug campaign activities at its offices across the State.