Factionalism ‘well and alive’ in Congress

Satheesan’s late-night “group” meeting stirs controversy

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee's (KPCC) claim that it had rendered factionalism in the party a historical irrelevance appeared questionable on Friday.

The gossip on the political grapevine had it that Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan had convened a group meeting at his official residence, the Cantonment House, late on Thursday.

‘Malicious rumour’

Mr. Satheesan has vehemently denied the “malicious rumour”. He claimed that party workers often called on him to express their views. “Such interactions are not group meetings. Those who spread such canards aspire to weaken the party,” he said.

KPCC general secretary (Organisation) T. U. Radhakrishnan’s presence at Mr. Satheesan’s house also seemed to point to a changing internal dynamics in Congress group politics.

Mr. Satheesan made light of the visit by stating that Mr. Radhakrishnan had come to invite him for a party function. DCC president Palode Ravi, K.S. Sabarinadhan, M.A. Waheed and V.S. Sivakumar were also reportedly present.

Sudhakaran denies it

KPCC president K. Sudhakran denied the report he had stormed the late-night cabal and caught Mr. Satheesan off guard.

He echoed Mr. Satheesan’s view that it was usual for workers to call on leaders. Mr. Sudhakaran said he had spoken to Mr. Satheesan, and there was no ground for any misunderstanding.

However, both leaders ominously hinted that the fake news was an inside job, arguably casting influential ‘A’ and ‘I’ group leaders under a cloud of suspicion.

“I believe those holding responsible party positions would not endeavour to spread such canards that would ultimately weaken the party,” Mr. Sudhakaran said.

The KPCC had earlier banned group meetings. However, provincial Congress politics’ abiding and often self-defeating characteristic seemed adamant to linger.

Internal divisions

An insider said internal divisions seemed alive and well in the party. The KPCC declaration that it had bridged group divides seemed not to hold water.

Influential factions routinely held clandestine group meetings to retain control of the party ahead of the next phase of organisational restructuring. The powerful cliques, both new and old, seemed to prioritise keeping organisational power with themselves over everything else.