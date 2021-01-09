Factionalism to the fore in NCP

Rival factions convene separately in Kottayam on Saturday

The rumblings within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) over its proposed association with the United Democratic Front (UDF) became all the more evident with the rival factions convening separately in Kottayam on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, CPI(M) District secretary V.N. Vasavan on Friday inaugurated an event commemorating the former Youth Congress (S) leader C.H. Haridas, organised by the faction objecting to the party’s exit from the Left Democratic Front (LDF). Kanakkari Aravindakshan, NCP State Executive member, presided over the event.

Varkala B.Ravikumar, NCP National Working Committee member, carried out a presentation on the need for the left and secular parties to formulate a political collective.

The event was regarded as an apparent response to the official faction led by Mani C. Kappan, MLA, which recently organised a similar programme to remember the late NCP leader Thomas Chandy.

Later in the afternoon, the rival faction organised a meeting at the NCP District Committee office in Kottayam.

Party State president T.P. Peethambaran presided over the meeting.

Speaking after the meeting, the NCP State president openly expressed his displeasure over a demand by the Kerala Congress (M) to hand over the Pala assembly seat.

“The demand to give up the seat for a party that had lost the election is indeed strange,”’ he said.

“We may consider this only if the remaining constituents of the LDF decide to hand over their seats proportionately,” he added.