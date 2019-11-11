Factionalism to dominate KPCC revamp

The attempts to reorganise Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is likely to end up in strengthening factional politics in the party and the Congress leadership in the State has submitted a list of office-bearers to the party high command that reflects this reality.

According to sources, the KPCC is likely to have four working presidents, 10 vice presidents, 40 general secretaries and 60 secretaries. The names of secretaries will most probably announced later. V.D. Satheesan, MLA, who owes his allegiance to Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, and Thampanoor Ravi, a close aide of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, are likley to be inducted as working presidents.

Significantly, the KPCC leadership has decided to drop the one-person-one-post proposal and expand the size of the office-bearers to ensure factional representations. Mr. Chandy and Mr. Chennithala, who lead the two prominent factions, appear to have come under pressure from factions within their factions, prompting them to consider a larger PCC.

Initially reluctant

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran was initially reluctant to go along with the idea of a huge contingent of office-bearers. Senior leaders such as P.J. Kurien and K. Muraleedharan were among those who opposed the idea of jumbo committees.

The last time the Congress witnessed a shake-up was with the induction of Mr. Mullappally as KPCC president along with three working presidents — K. Sudhakaran, Kodikunnil Suresh and M.I. Shanavas — to assist him.Instead of filling the vacancy caused by the demise of Mr. Shanavas, the factional pulls have prompted the leadership to expand it to four.