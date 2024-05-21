GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Factionalism in Knanaya Archdiocese hits peak as Archbishop’s supporters dismiss Patriarch’s decree

Knanaya Association, the highest decision-making body of the Archdiocese, decided not to approve the suspension and also brought other amendments to its constitution

Published - May 21, 2024 08:39 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The factional war within the Malankara Syrian Knanaya Archdiocese, which came to the fore with the suspension of its Archbishop by the Patriarch of Antioch, hit the boiling point on Tuesday with both sides affirming their positions.

Upholding their right to autonomy, a meeting of the Knanaya Association, the highest decision-making body of the Archdiocese, decided not to approve the suspension of the Archbishop by the Patriarch.

Age barrier

The meeting, presided over by association president V.A. Abraham, also brought amendments to its constitution by setting the retirement age of its regional metropolitans at 75. However, this age barrier will not apply to the Metropolitan, who serves as the head of the Archdiocese.

“For the time being, we are not severing ties with Antioch. But as an Archdiocese that holds administrative autonomy, we do not approve the suspension of the Archbishop by the Patriarch,” said Mr. Abraham.

According to him, all decisions taken by the body, including the constitutional amendments, were unanimous. As many as 365 members of the association attended the meeting directly and online, which was held at the Archdiocese headquarters in Chingavanom, Kottayam.

Accused of misleading Patriarch

The meeting also accused three of its regional bishops of misleading the Patriarch and decided not to associate with them until the suspension is withdrawn. “The regional metropolitans also do not hold the right to issue directives to any of the parishes without the Metropolitan’s consent,” added Mr. Abraham.

The rebel faction, on its part, argued that the High Court had already prevented the Knanaya Association from amending the constitution and that these decisions were subject to a decision by the Kottayam Munsiff Court.

“The constitution itself forbids holding discussions on the authority of the Patriarch, and the association has violated this provision. The association has no authority to hold a meeting on its own as the suspension order by the Patriarch remains in effect,” they said in an official statement.

Pointing out that the Patriarch had issued a decree handing over the Metropolitan’s charge to Kuriakos Mor Grigorios, one of the regional metropolitans, the rebel faction further held that the new Metropolitan in charge had given an order against holding a special association meeting.

Last week, the Patriarch stripped Mar Severios Kuriakose Metropolitan of his title of ‘Archbishop and Chief Metropolitan of the Knanaya Archdiocese in India’ for acting in contravention to the orders of the Patriarch of Antioch. The Kottayam Munsiff Court, considering a petition by the Chief Metropolitan’s supporters, has placed a stay on the Patriarch’s decree.

