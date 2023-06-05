Factionalism: CPI(M) seeks explanation from MLA, party leaders

June 05, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) State leadership has sought an explanation from P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, and other party leaders in Alappuzha in connection with factionalism in four area committees. The leaders have been asked to reply to the notice, signed by CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan, by June 10.

A two-member party inquiry commission that looked into factionalism in CPI (M) area committee conferences in Alappuzha South, Alappuzha North, Haripad and Thakazhi reportedly submitted its report a few months ago recommending action against some of the leaders. Others who received notices include party district secretariat members and three area committee secretaries.