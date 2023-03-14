Factional feud comes to the fore in Congress with MPs petitioning AICC against State leadership

March 14, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The recurring cycle of factional feud in the Congress appeared to have come to a head this week with at least seven MPs from Kerala reportedly seeking the party high command’s intervention to “breathe a spirit of consensus” into the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee leadership’s (KPCC) allegedly “arbitrary and non-consultative” decision-making process.

At least two MPs, K. Muraleedharan and M. K. Raghavan, have reportedly challenged KPCC president K. Sudhakaran’s purported notice asking them to explain their “organisationally inexpedient” public statements.

The MPs have reportedly aired their grievances to All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, who has supposedly asked AICC general secretary (organisation) to examine the matter. Five other MPs have also reportedly followed suit.

Mr. Raghavan had griped about a “use and throw” culture in the Congress and Mr. Muraleedharan expressed a barely concealed resentment at the lack of a “consultative process” in the party.

The KPCC and the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leadership’s allegedly synchronised attempts at “stacking the party organisation with loyalists” appeared to have further strained intra-party equations.

Senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, and KPCC working president Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, had reportedly questioned the party’s State leadership’s “whimsical nomination” of 60 party workers as KPCC office-bearers “sans consultation” on the eve of the party’s Raipur plenary. Mr. Suresh has reportedly moved the high command to cancel the list.

A few other senior leaders have accused the State leadership of fostering a “system of patronage” within the organisation by “attempting to cram” district and bloc committees with workers deemed sufficiently beholden to those at the helm.

By some accounts, the increasingly strident inner-party criticism is mainly directed at Mr. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan.

Nevertheless, the leaders contend they have merely echoed the AICC stance that factional equations would have a scarce bearing on KPCC reorganisation. The accent is on making the party an inclusive tent by giving more weightage to demographics, social background and leadership skills.

Moreover, the helmspersons hope to draw strength from the United Democratic Front’s “modestly good showing” in the recent local body bypolls and aggressive anti-government protests against the fuel price hike to mute their critics within the party in some measure.