Factional conflict still persists in INL

Kozhikode

23 August 2021 14:24 IST

Sources said that the INL Central leadership was aware of the political situation that had emerged after the CPI (M)-led LDF maintained its continuity in power in the State.

Troubles in the Indian National League (INL) have appeared to be far from over despite the visit of the party national president Mohammed Suleman to Kozhikode last week.

However the numerically strong faction led by State general secretary Kasim Irikkur enjoys the support of the Central leadership. This was evident with the volitionary removal of the State president A.P. Abdul Wahab and the expulsion of seven others leaders in connection with the violent situation in Kochi last month. Now B. Hamza Haji has replaced him to head the State unit.

At the same time the faction led by Mr. Abdul Wahab still holds sway in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts and also has the tacit support of the National Secular Conference led by P.T.A.Rahim. Perhaps that is the reason why the Communist Party of India ( Marxist) leadership gave both the factions some kind of ultimatum to sort out the internal problems if the party wants to remain part of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Advertising

Advertising

Sources said that the INL Central leadership was aware of the political situation that had emerged after the CPI (M)-led LDF maintained its continuity in power in the State. Nevertheless it wants the State unit to be under its control, abide by the constitution of the party and function in a democratic set-up without violating discipline.

Now the Kassim faction feels that a truce has to be worked out with its rival entity without causing further embarrassment to the Left front. Also, its lone legislator, Minister of Ports Ahammed Devarkovil, has secured a berth in the Cabinet for the first time.

Already the party leadership has set the ball rolling for amicably setting the factional problems with A. P. Abdul Hakeem Azhari, general secretary of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS), son of Sunni leader Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar, planning to hold discussions with both the groups. However the mediation process was in its infancy without coming to fruition.

The raging factional feud in a minor Muslim party if not ended soon, many INL leaders believe would result in a split just like it happened in its parent body, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) when its Central leadership was at loggerheads with the State unit over the issue of walking out of the Congress- led United Democratic Front following the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992.