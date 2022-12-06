FACT unions threaten indefinite stir; talks on Wednesday

December 06, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOCHI

A combine of eight trade unions at the public sector Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) has issued a notice to the management stating that it will go on an indefinite strike from Wednesday midnight even as the Regional Labour Commissioner has called a conciliatory meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

If the talks failed, the unions would be forced to go on an indefinite strike as per the notice, said B.K. Sathyan of BMS, which is part of the Samyukta Trade Union Samithi. The Samithi comprises five unions in the Kochi division and three in the Udyogamandal division of FACT.

Mr. Sathyan alleged that the management had failed to pay the revised salary dues from December 31, 2016. The board of directors of FACT had approved the revised wages as the company had been in profit for the past four years, and any PSU operating in profit for three years could give their employees revised wages and salaries according to Central norms, he said.

The period of the last long-term wages agreement expired at the end of December 2016. Since then, there had been several rounds of talks, and an agreement was signed on new wages on April 5, 2022. However, there has been no move on the part of the authorities to pay the revised wages over the last eight months.

The unions had issued a notice for a token strike on November 8. That call was withdrawn as the Labour authorities gave an assurance that the wages agreement would be ratified by the Centre by December.