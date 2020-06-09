FACT sales robust despite lockdown

Sale of key products from Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore has not been affected by about 70 days of anti-COVID-19 lockdown across India even as the public sector company looks to bank on the promise of the monsoon season.

FACT continued well into the new financial year from the last financial year with strong sales figures. The month of March 2020 saw record sale of 66,034 tonnes of fertilizers. The entire financial year 2019-20 had ended with 11,29,476 tonnes sale of all fertilizer products combined. The achievement was the highest in 18 years.

For the first two months of the current financial year, the sale of Factamfos was 94,517 tonnes against 46,367 tonnes for the corresponding period last year. The sale of ammonium sulphate in April and May stood at 22,161 tonnes against 18,665 tonnes last year, said a communication from the company.

The public sector company is hopeful that the current performance will continue through the financial year as there is prediction of a good monsoon season ensuing. Kerala itself has had more than average rain in most districts with Idukki, Wayanad and Ernakulam only accounting for a deficit in rain received between June 1 and June 9, according to India Meteorological Department.

FACT has a strong presence in the States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana.