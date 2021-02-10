FACT registers record quarterly net profit

Kochi

10 February 2021 23:16 IST

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) has made a net profit of ₹136.71 crore for the quarter ending December 2020. This is an all-time high net profit for the company for any given quarter.

The quarterly results take FACT’s total net profit to ₹202.22 crore for the nine months ending December 2020 as against ₹10.80 crore during the same period in the previous financial year, said a release here on Wednesday.

The public sector fertilizer company also achieved an all-time high production of ammonium sulphate and Factamfos (NP 20.20.0.13) during the quarter.

Factamfos production for the nine months stood at 6,44,924 tonnes against 6,20,141 tonnes for the corresponding period of the previous year. Ammonium sulphate production was 1,76,546 tonnes against 1,58,098 tonnes for the corresponding period last year.

The sale of Factamfos, the flagship product of the company, ammonium sulphate, MOP, and NPK was higher during the nine months ending December when compared to the same period last year. Factamfos sale stood at 6,98,547 tonnes as against 6,17,992 tonnes during the same period last year. Ammonium sulphate sale for the nine months was 1,88,673 tonnes as against 1,67,323 tonnes for the corresponding period of the previous year.

FACT has, in the meanwhile, launched pan-India operations, extending its marketing territories to States such as Bihar, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. During the year, the company imported five shipments of fertilizers till the end of 2020, the release said.