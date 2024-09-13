GIFT a SubscriptionGift
FACT Professorship Chair established at Cusat

Published - September 13, 2024 12:48 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A FACT Chair Professorship was established in the Safety and Fire Engineering department of the School of Engineering, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), on September 11 (Wednesday).

A release from Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) said it was a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project to promote research in industrial safety, health, and environment. The establishment of the Chair Professorship will significantly contribute to improving the academic and research ecosystem, benefiting the student community and industry alike, it added.

Cusat Vice-Chancellor P.G. Sankaran stressed the need for collaboration between industry and academics. Participating as the chief guest on the occasion, K. Jayachandran, Director (Technical), FACT, said considering the long-standing relationship between FACT and Cusat, the initiative supported education and research in critical areas of health, safety, and environment. G. Madhu, who was selected as the FACT Chair Professor, highlighted the focus areas of Chair Professorship.

Cusat Registrar Arun A.U. presided over the function. Anupam Misra, Director (Marketing), FACT, and Sam Thomas, Director, Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Cusat, offered felicitations. Sobha Cyrus, Principal, School of Engineering, Cusat, Deepak Kumar Sahoo (Professor), V.R. Renjith, and R. Manikuttan, Executive Director, FACT, were present on the occasion.

