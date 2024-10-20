GIFT a SubscriptionGift
FACT hands over blood analyser to Ernakulam General Hospital

Published - October 20, 2024 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) has handed over a Blood Sampling Analyser to the General Hospital, Ernakulam. The ₹2-crore equipment is a significant advancement in healthcare facilities, according to a statement from FACT. The fertiliser company funded the acquisition through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

The new equipment will enhance the services provided by the General Hospital, which serves thousands of patients daily. The blood analyser will improve the speed and accuracy of test results, making it particularly beneficial for emergency care. Industries Minister, P. Rajeeve, presided over the function to mark the handover of the blood analyser. T. J. Vinod, MLA, was among those present at the occasion. 

