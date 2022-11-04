The celebrations to commemorate FACT completing 75 years of manufacturing fertilisers will commence on Saturday evening at MKK Nair Memorial Hall in the company’s premises. Judge of Kerala High Court V.G. Arun and Chief Secretary V.P. Joy will be the chief and special guests respectively, said a release.
FACT celebrates on completing 75 years in fertiliser manufacturing
