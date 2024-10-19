ADVERTISEMENT

Facility to check indoor air quality at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Published - October 19, 2024 12:27 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

First airport in the country to get the system called PavanaChitra that was developed and installed by CISR-NIIST

PTI

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday unveiled an indoor air quality monitoring facility at the domestic terminal of the international airport here and said that the health of travellers was a concern and priority for the Narendra Modi government.

Mr. Singh, the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, said Thiruvananthapuram airport was the first in the country to get this system — called PavanaChitra — that was developed and installed by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research-National Institute of Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST).

“TRV Airport #Thiruvananthapuram becomes India’s first airport to get “Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Facility” installed by #CSIR. Along with Ease of Travel, Health of Traveller too as much a concern and priority for the @narendramodi Government,” he said in a post on social media platform ‘X’.

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd. (TIAL), in a release, said that it was the “world’s first self-powered indoor air quality monitor”.

“PavanaChitra is handcrafted in wood and beautifully blends Theyyam, Kerala’s vibrant folklore art, with cutting-edge science and technology. This off-grid self-powered indoor air quality monitor powered by indigenous indoor solar cells is developed by CSIR-NIIST. It is capable of tracking temperature, humidity, CO2, VOCs, and the air quality index. The installation reiterates the critical need to address climate change and adopt sustainable practices,” it said.

