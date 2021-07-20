Kerala

Facility for storage of vegetables soon: Minister

Local Self-Government and Excise Minister M.V. Govindan on Tuesday said that long-term refrigeration and storage of vegetables would be started in collaboration with local bodies.

Keragram project

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Keragram project and the urban roadside agricultural market jointly implemented by the Department of Agricultural Development and Farmers Welfare and the Taliparamba Municipality.

The Keragram project is being implemented by the government to overcome the crisis in the coconut farming sector. The Minister said that Kera villages would be able to cope with the crisis caused by diseases, low prices and would be able to transform the State.

Political representatives and officials from the agriculture department were present at the function.


